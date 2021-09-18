California Firefighters Are Wrapping Giant Fire-Resistant Blankets Around World’s Biggest Tree for Protection | Inside Edition

California Firefighters Are Wrapping Giant Fire-Resistant Blankets Around World’s Biggest Tree for Protection

Human Interest
September 17, 2021: A news crew, left, is dwarfed by a giant sequoia in Lost Grove as smoke haze from the KNP Complex fire fills the sky on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Sequoia National Park, CA.
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:39 PM PDT, September 18, 2021

The tree has impressive measurements: it is 52,508 cubic feet, stands 275 feet high, and at ground level, it has a 103-foot circumference.

As California wildfires continue to burn in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, firefighters have found a creative way to protect the world’s largest tree.

They have wrapped a fire-resistant blanket around the base of the General Sherman Tree, according to CBS News.

The tree has impressive measurements: it is 52,508 cubic feet, stands 275 feet high, and at ground level, it has a 103-foot circumference.

In addition to the massive tree being wrapped, they've also covered a few other sequoias and several buildings, including the Giant Forest Museum, to protect them.

This isn’t new, as officials say they used this method and material for many years to preserve flames from reaching sensitive structures and even homes.

There are currently two fires burning in Sequoia National Park, the Paradise Fire and Colony Fire. Nearby, the Windy Fire, which was started by lightning, is also a concern.

The Colony Fire is expected to reach a region with about 2,000 sequoias in the next few days.

Sequoias are adapted to fire. The blazes can help with the tree's released seeds, and they also create spaces so young sequoias can grow, CBS News notes.

However, some fires can be extremely harmful. “[T]he extraordinary intensity of fires - fueled by climate change - can overwhelm the trees,” they add.

The current fires burning are just some of the blazes that have devastated the area all summer. Hundreds of homes and about 3,550 square miles in California have been destroyed.

According to scientists, over the years, climate change has made the region warmer and drier. And as it continues, wildfires will be more frequent and more destructive.

Related Stories

California Couple Fined $18,000 and Face 36 Misdemeanor Charges for Uprooting Protected Joshua Trees
MrBeast, YouTubers Band Together to Plant 20 Million Trees to Fight Climate Change
Watch Hunters Help to Release Deer Sandwiched Between 2 Trees
Watch Hunters Free Deer Trapped Between Two Trees In The WoodsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
1

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
2

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
3

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
4

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
5

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime