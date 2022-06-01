California High School Closes for a Week After 'Credible Threat' From Former Employee
Faculty at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, hurried students into the school’s gym after classes on Tuesday, just as after-school activities were starting.
Faculty at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, hurried students into the school’s gym after classes on Tuesday, after the Catholic school received a "credible threat" from a former employee, according to police.
A freshman at the school who was on his way to football practice told KCBS, "We got out there and then the coach said, 'hey no practice, get off the field.'"
Santa Ana Police say the threats were directed towards the school, not the students.
Out of caution, and in light of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the school will be closed for a week, and all activities will be canceled.
Mater Dei High School issued a statement that said, in part, "We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message; however, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously.”
The threat remains under investigation.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
California High School Closes for a Week After 'Credible Threat' From Former EmployeeNews
Jury Sides With Johnny Depp in Defamation Case Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard After 3 Days of DeliberationsNews
$10 Million Lotto Winner Gets Life in Prison for Murder of Girlfriend He Shot for Allegedly Texting MenCrime
Man Confronts Ted Cruz at Houston Restaurant, Says He Was Holding 'My Elected Official Accountable'Politics
Cause of Death of Boy, 5, Found in Suitcase in Indiana Now Known, But His Identity Still a Mystery, Cops SayNews