California Home Where Charles Manson's Followers Killed the LaBiancas Sold to Anonymous Buyer for $1.8M

The home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, the couple murdered by followers of Charles Manson, has sold for $1.8 million.
By Taneasha White
First Published: 8:44 AM PDT, June 18, 2021

An anonymous buyer has bought the house where the LaBiancas were murdered by Manson's "family" in 1969.

The “Charles Manson Murder House” has been sold for $1.8 million. 

The California home, which previously belonged to Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, the couple brutally murdered by Charles Manson's followers in 1969, is now owned by an anonymous buyer, the New York Post reported

Zak Bagans, a paranormal investigator and actor, bought the home in 2019 with the intention of shooting a project. 

But Bagans changed his mind out of respect for the LaBiancas, according to the New York Post.

The home was originally put on the market for $2.2 million in 2020, but the price was lowered and sold for $1,875,000 after nearly eight months on the market.  

On Aug. 10, 1969, Manson’s followers stabbed Leno and Rosemary LaBianca to death. Their killings came two days after the group broke into the home Sharon Tate was renting with her husband, director Roman Polanski and murdered Tate, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant, Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski and Abigail Folger. 

