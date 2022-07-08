A California man has been arrested after being linked to several burglaries and at least one sexual assault, according to the San Bernadino Police Department (SBPD).

According to the release and footage obtained by KSLA-TV, Anthony Andrew Cifuentes, 31, was allegedly caught on video outside of the home of Rachel and Kevin Sandoval.

According to KSLA, interior surveillance footage of the Sandoval residence allegedly showed Cifuentes standing over the couples' bed and watching them sleep after he had been broken into and burglarized their home.

Since the incident, Cifuentes has been connected to a sexual assault that occurred earlier that month.

SBPD initially withheld Cifuentes' identity in the sexual assault case because he was "suspected of committing additional crimes" and was under investigation, according to the news release.

Rachel Sandoval told KNBC she's "glad he's caught — Who knows how many other people he's done it to?"

"I get it. You want to break into somebody's house, you need money for whatever," Rachel told KSLA in April. "But why are you standing there staring at us, what?"

According to the outlet, the couple claimed they later saw that the screen to their 3-year-old son's window was removed, which is when they realized that Cifuentes had allegedly broken in through his room.

Their son was not sleeping in his room that night, KSLA reported.

"Even though he's in custody right now ... I know it's hard for her to sleep. Things have been a little different,” Kevin Sandoval told the outlet. "I feel violated and I feel like I let my family down. I'm supposed to be the provider and protector."

Detectives said DNA evidence links Cifuentes to a Feb. 15 sexual assault, in which he allegedly "gained entry into the victim's residence by forcing open a kitchen window, and sexually assaulted her as she slept in her bed,” the SBPD said.

According to authorities, during a search of Cifuentes’ residence, other evidence allegedly linking him to both crimes was discovered.

Cifuentes was arrested on April 11, and has been charged with one count of rape, one count of assault with intent to commit rape and two counts of burglary.

If convicted of all of the charges he faces, Cifuentes could be sentenced to life in prison.

The SBPD has asked other potential victims to come forward.

