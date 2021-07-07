Darnella Frazier Says Her Uncle Was Struck and Killed by Police Cruiser Pursuing Robbery Suspect | Inside Edition

Darnella Frazier Says Her Uncle Was Struck and Killed by Police Cruiser Pursuing Robbery Suspect

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:25 PM PDT, July 7, 2021

The incident is being investigated.

The young woman who filmed George Floyd’s murder is in personal anguish today following the death of her uncle. Darnella Frazier, 18, revealed that her uncle lost his life when his vehicle was hit by a Minneapolis police cruiser chasing a robbery suspect. Cops say he was an innocent victim.

“Today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness,” Frazier wrote on Facebook. “Minneapolis killed my uncle...another Black man lost his life in the hands of police!”

“You took an innocent life trying to catch someone else,” she continued.

Minneapolis police are investigating what happened.

“It is our policy that during a pursuit, lights and sirens are activated. State patrol will review that, but I would imagine they were,” John Elder, director of public information, said.

Frazier was recently awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prize board for “courageously reporting the murder of George Floyd.”

