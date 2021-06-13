Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Recorded George Floyd Murder, Receives Pulitzer Special Citation
Darnella Frazier received an honorary citation from the Pulitzer board for recording the murder of George Floyd and spurring change with her cellphone.
Darnella Frazier, the young woman who recorded the murder of George Floyd, received a Pulitzer Prize Special Citation, reports NPR.
Frazier was 17 years old when she recorded the video that captured the end of Floyd’s life, labeled by the Pulitzer site as, “…a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice.”
In addition to uprisings throughout various communities, the video was later used as a major part of the Derek Chauvin trial that ended in a conviction on all three charges against him.
The teen shared in an Instagram post that while she knew she had to record the events that day, her life was forever changed.
“I’m 18 now, and I still hold the weight and trauma of what I witnessed a year ago. It’s a little easier now, but I’m not who I used to be.”
Frazier shares this title with many notable names, such as the late soul singer Aretha Franklin and activist and journalist Ida B. Wells.
