Who Is Darnella Frazier, the 17-Year-Old Who Filmed George Floyd's Fatal Arrest?

Darnella Frazier was a high school junior who saw police doing something she felt she had to document. Her footage of George Floyd's last moments has been critical in bringing charges against the police and in launching a worldwide movement.

The 17-year-old was in tears when she returned to the scene where Floyd lost his life. "They killed this man! And I was right there! I was like five feet away!" Darnella said.

She could not have predicted that the video she posted on Facebook that night would trigger huge protests around the world.

"I call her the Rosa Parks of her generation, because like Rosa Parks, she wasn't looking to make a splash," Darnella's lawyer Seth Corbin said. He described her as a regular teenager "with a boyfriend and a job at the mall."

A GoFundMe on Darnella's behalf has raised more than $500,000.

