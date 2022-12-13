Following weeks of mounting fear after attacks on multiple dogs in and around Los Angeles, the infamous mountain lion known as P-22 has been captured after it was found in a backyard, according to reports.

P-22 was caught in a backyard in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A. Monday, according to CBS News.

The National Parks Service confirmed P-22’s capture in a statement on their website.

“The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) have successfully tranquilized the mountain lion known as P-22 and transported him to a wild animal care facility for a full health evaluation. After an initial assessment by qualified veterinarians, the lion was deemed to be in stable condition and is undergoing additional veterinary evaluation,” it said.

The unnamed homeowner told CBS News that wildlife officials came to her house at 10:45 a.m. Monday to inform her there was a lion in her backyard and it had been there since Sunday night.

She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline.

Thanks to a tracking collar, experts knew it was P-22 right away.

Officials then reportedly took him to the Los Angeles Zoo, CBS News reported.

