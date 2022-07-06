California Pardons Sara Kruzan, Sex Traffic Victim Who Killed Her Pimp When She Was 16

Crime
Kruzen
California Dept. of Corrections
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:25 AM PDT, July 6, 2022

Sara Kruzen was one of 17 pardons Governor Gavin Newsom issued on Friday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has pardoned Sara Kruzan, a former inmate who received a life sentence when she was a teenager for killing her former pimp, CBS News reported.

Kruzan was 17 when she was sentenced to die in prison in 1995 for the 1994 murder of the man she said had sexually abused her and sex trafficked her starting when she was just 13 years old, CBS News reported.

Kruzan was tried as an adult for the murder of George G. Howard, 36, who she says tried to sexually assault her at a motel in Riverside. Kruzan had shot Howard in the neck, stole $1,500 of his cash and fled the scene in his sportscar, according to USA Today.

Her story became a talking point and celebrities like Demi Moore and Mira Sorvina lobbied for her release, according to reports.

Her sentence was later commuted by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to 25 years with the possibility of parole. She was eventually released in 2013 and has since become an advocate for prison reform, according to USA Today.

On Friday, Newsom wrote in his pardon of Kruzan that she has "transformed her life and dedicated herself to community service. This act of clemency for Ms. Kruzan does not minimize or forgive her conduct or the harm it caused. It does recognize the work she has done since to transform herself."

Kruzan spoke to the Los Angeles Times Saturday and said she was relieved by the governor’s decision, saying it is “releasing these invisible chains that I didn’t realize were still taloned in [me].”

She also told the Los Angeles Times that the pardon will help her move forward, heal and can now focus on being a mother to her daughter. She also added that she hopes her situation will  “have a ripple effect for others who identify with different elements of what I experienced,” she told the outlet.

Kruzan was one of 17 pardons Newsom issued on Friday.

Related Stories

The Last of Salem's 'Witches' Finally Cleared
George Floyd Case Posthumously Recommended for Pardon by Texas Board
34 Racial Lynching Victims, Including 15-Year-Old Boy, Posthumously Pardoned by Maryland Governor
Man Executed for 1882 Maamtrasna Massacre Pardoned by Irish PresidentNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Families Fled to Nearby Stores, Put Kids in Dumpster to Escape Massacre
Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Families Fled to Nearby Stores, Put Kids in Dumpster to Escape Massacre
1

Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Families Fled to Nearby Stores, Put Kids in Dumpster to Escape Massacre

Crime
Accused Killer Kaitlin Armstrong May Have Gotten Cosmetic Surgery While a Fugitive in Costa Rica
Accused Killer Kaitlin Armstrong May Have Gotten Cosmetic Surgery While a Fugitive in Costa Rica
2

Accused Killer Kaitlin Armstrong May Have Gotten Cosmetic Surgery While a Fugitive in Costa Rica

Crime
Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Residents in Shock Over July 4th Massacre
Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Residents in Shock Over July 4th Massacre
3

Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Residents in Shock Over July 4th Massacre

Crime
Yet Another Mass Shooting: Highland Park 4th of July Parade Massacre Sees 7 Dead, Dozens Injured by Sniper
Yet Another Mass Shooting: Highland Park 4th of July Parade Massacre Sees 7 Dead, Dozens Injured by Sniper
4

Yet Another Mass Shooting: Highland Park 4th of July Parade Massacre Sees 7 Dead, Dozens Injured by Sniper

Crime
Mississippi Teen Heroically Saves 3 Teens and a Police Officer From Drowning in River
Mississippi Teen Heroically Saves 3 Teens and a Police Officer From Drowning in River
5

Mississippi Teen Heroically Saves 3 Teens and a Police Officer From Drowning in River

Heroes