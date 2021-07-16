California Tow Truck Driver Unintentionally Stops High-Speed Police Chase
The tow truck driver was exiting a parking lot and became just the blockade needed to stop a chase that had reached speeds of 70 miles per hour.
Tow truck drivers often come to the rescue, but this driver became an unintentional hero after intercepting a dangerous high-speed chase taking place on Southern California streets.
It started in Boyle Heights when the driver of a white sedan hit an official California Highway Patrol vehicle, barely missing the officer.
The driver of the white car refused to stop because, as it turns out, the driver reportedly has felony warrants out for his arrest.
For 40 minutes, the car was chased by LAPD. A tow truck driver coming out of a parking lot became just the blockade needed to stop this chase, which had reached speeds of 70 miles per hour on side streets.
“It’s not like I wanted to stop him or anything like that. I was trying to move out of the way,” the tow truck driver explained. The driver, who chose not to be identified, said he was pulling over to the left when the white car hit him.
The LAPD thanked the tow truck driver, who said he was just glad no one got seriously hurt.
The white car’s driver was taken into police custody, suspected of assault with a deadly weapon.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation ProjectOffbeat
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist AdAnimals
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of ChickensAnimals
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.Crime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain TunaInvestigative