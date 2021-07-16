California Tow Truck Driver Unintentionally Stops High-Speed Police Chase | Inside Edition

California Tow Truck Driver Unintentionally Stops High-Speed Police Chase

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:46 AM PDT, July 16, 2021

The tow truck driver was exiting a parking lot and became just the blockade needed to stop a chase that had reached speeds of 70 miles per hour.

Tow truck drivers often come to the rescue, but this driver became an unintentional hero after intercepting a dangerous high-speed chase taking place on Southern California streets.

It started in Boyle Heights when the driver of a white sedan hit an official California Highway Patrol vehicle, barely missing the officer. 

The driver of the white car refused to stop because, as it turns out, the driver reportedly has felony warrants out for his arrest.

For 40 minutes, the car was chased by LAPD. A tow truck driver coming out of a parking lot became just the blockade needed to stop this chase, which had reached speeds of 70 miles per hour on side streets.

“It’s not like I wanted to stop him or anything like that. I was trying to move out of the way,” the tow truck driver explained. The driver, who chose not to be identified, said he was pulling over to the left when the white car hit him.

The LAPD thanked the tow truck driver, who said he was just glad no one got seriously hurt.

The white car’s driver was taken into police custody, suspected of assault with a deadly weapon.

Related Stories

Ohio Boy, 11, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase for the Second Time
Woman With Baby in Car Leads Cops on High-Speed Chase Before Crashing: Cops
Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Tells Them It Was on His Bucket List: Cops
Man Leads Deputy on High-Speed Chase in Virginia Reaching 132 MPH: CopsCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
1

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project

Offbeat
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
2

Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad

Animals
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
3

2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens

Animals
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
4

Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.

Crime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
5

Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna

Investigative