One California wine company is pulling out all the stops in pursuit of finding the right candidate to join its team in Sonoma wine country. The offer includes earning a $10,000-a-month salary and living ‘rent-free.'

Additionally, the lucky hire gets to work with master winemaker Dave Ready, Jr., who apparently has a “great sense of humor.”

If this sounds too good to be true, it is supposed to.

The idea for Murphy-Goode Wine, founded in 1985 by three good friends, Tim Murphy, Dale Goode, and Dave Ready, originated during a weekly game of liar’s dice, according to the company’s website. The trio decided to make their love of wine official and hence Murphy-Goode was born. As its website explains, "their serious winery is built around a common concept: don’t take life so seriously."

The company announced this unique employment opportunity in March, posting enticing details about potential job duties that include "pivoting your career/life to create an adventure of a lifetime in the wine industry, acquiring strong knowledge of vineyards, winery operations, and wine in general," and "learning the growing and dynamic world of E-commerce."

”Looking for a change in your career and to pursue your passion? Do words like Cabernet, Rosé, and Chardonnay just roll off your tongue? Tell us why you want A Really Goode Job," asks the company on its application page, according to Travel + Leisure.

Those interested are encouraged to submit a video resume to the job's application page that explains why this is the dream gig for them. Applicants will be evaluated on "role value, creativity, and design, applicable experience and skill set.”

Let's not toast quite yet. Eligible candidates must be 21 years or older and must be authorized to work in the U.S., says Murphy-Goode. The company also encourages those those to view the company's website to read all the fine print. All applications must be received by June 30, 2021.

