Camel Hotel Pops Up in Saudi Arabia Desert

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:56 AM PST, January 8, 2023

It isn’t like your typical hotel and the clientele isn’t so typical either, but in Saudi Arabia, Tetammam Hotel promises to pamper your camel while you’re away from home.

The 480-room hotel in the desert has single and double occupancies.

A camel needs to pass a medical exam before it can stay at the hotel, so it’s a good thing that’s one of the services the staff provides.

The hotel also promises the safety and security of its guests.

Camel owners who rely on its services say they have peace of mind knowing their animals are being taken care of.  

"The experience here, if you have business or daily matters to attend to, the guys here will do your role and more than what you do for your camels," camel owner Naif Al-Dawsari told Reuters. 

The cost for a camel to stay at Tetammam is around $107 and includes food but for high rollers, there’s also milk which costs an extra $27.

