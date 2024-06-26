Some are questioning if the jury in Karen Read's murder trial can hear protesters outside the courthouse as deliberations continue.

Crowds outside of the courthouse support the defense in contending the former college professor was framed. Passing motorists honked in support, young students with signs and pom-poms joined the crowd, and one mom brought a baby wearing a "Free Karen Read" T-shirt.

Protesters passed around a Karen Read guest book asking for signatures. They plan to give the keepsake to Read when the trial is over.

Court officials are attempting to keep the jury of six men and six women isolated from the crowds. A judge established a buffer zone and ordered the crowd to keep at least 200 feet away from the courthouse.

CourtTV's Matt Johnson has been covering the trial.

"This case is unlike any other. This jury is well aware of the media attention that it's gotten before they started deliberating on the case," Johnson tells Inside Edition. "We could hear sirens during testimony and these cheers for Karen Read by these supporters is very loud so you have to imagine they might be able to hear it in this 200-year-old courthouse."

One Read supporter, Holly Johnson, arrived in Massachusetts on vacation.

"I came from Atlanta to be part of this movement and a part of history," Holly tells Inside Edition.

Read was met with hugs when she arrived at the courthouse on Wednesday. She wiped tears from her eyes, overwhelmed by the support.

Inside the court, Read was scolded by the judge during a back-and-forth between the judge and her lawyers over a procedural matter.

Read is accused of running down her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, in a jealous rage.

The defense argued she was framed.

The crowd of supporters held a moment of silence for Officer O'Keefe.

Over the two-month trial, the jury heard testimony from 74 witnesses.