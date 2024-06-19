Karen Read, the college professor standing trial in connection with the killing of her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, is speaking out. Many are questioning whether she will take the witness stand.

"How do I feel about the case against me? There is no case against me," Read told reporters outside the court.

Read is accused of running over her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, in a jealous rage.

"It's smoke and mirrors and it's going through my private life and trying to contrive a motive that was never there," Read said.

The trial has been unfolding for eight weeks amid support for the 44-year-old college professor. Trial watchers have been streaming the trial live on YouTube with hundreds of thousands of avid followers.

Prosecutors claim the two-year relationship between Read and O'Keefe was crumbling, despite them appearing to be affectionate with one another in a bar the night of the murder.

Texts introduced by the prosecutors show they had been arguing that day.

"Tell me if you are interested in someone else," Read allegedly sent O'Keefe in a text.

"Things haven't been great between us for a while," O'Keefe allegedly responded.

Read said she is being framed. She claimed she dropped her boyfriend off at a house party where there were other off-duty police officers, where he was killed.

An argument between the judge and a defense attorney erupted in the courtroom over a pathologist who the defense was looking to call as a witness. She claims the injuries on O'Keefe's body were due to animal bites, not being run over.

The judge suggested the pathologist wanted to gain attention for herself in the high-profile case. That was denied by the defense.

"I did not misrepresent anything to the court," a defense attorney said.

Now many are wondering if Read will testify.

"I'd like to fill in some holes and correct some lies but it's up to the attorneys and they'll make the call probably at the 11th hour," Read said outside the court.

Read's defense should begin before the end of the week. Her attorneys say it should take a few days, not the eight weeks used by the prosecution.