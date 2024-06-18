The frantic family of a former sheriff's deputy is in Greece, searching for Albert Calibet, a 59-year-old California retiree who vanished while hiking in scorching temperatures.

Calibet went missing eight days ago on the island of Amorgo, his family says. He is one of several tourists who have died or gone missing while extremely high temperatures blanket the nation of islands.

Girlfriend Debbie LaShane and brother Oliver Calibet arrived last week to help search for Calibet, a frequent visitor and avid hiker who knows the trails very well, according to his family.

But LaShane tells Inside Edition she feels authorities should be doing more to find her missing boyfriend.

"We have not seen that many people out there searching," she tells Inside Edition's Jim Moret.

And she and the man's brother are feeling frustrated, she says.

"We keep hitting roadblocks with everything that we try to do," she says. "We have been trying to get Albert's phone records, but in Greece, it is illegal to share someone's phone records," she says.

LaShane said Calibet knew to take extra water in hot weather. She worries he was in some kind of accident.

On Sunday, the body of a 55-year-old U.S. man was found on the island of Mathraki, near Corfu. His identity has not been released. Greece is experiencing its earliest summer on record, with temperatures hovering at 100 degrees.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Calibet's family and friends and our hope is that we can bring him home safely," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna in a statement. "We are actively collaborating with multiple agencies abroad to provide assistance in the search for Deputy Calibet and will use every resource we have available to bring him back to those who love him."

The search for Calibet remains underway.

"I am praying for a miracle," LaShane tells Inside Edition. "So everyone watching this, please pray for a miracle because we need a miracle right now."