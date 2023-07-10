Sea lion attacks are on the rise, and there could be more to come due to climate change.

Some of the normally placid sea creatures are now exhibiting aggressive behavior, particularly off the coast of California.

A fisherman filmed as one jumped out of the water and onto a boat to grab a man in Redondo Beach, while several surfers have reported being bitten by the animals in Dana Beach.

Experts believe that this is all due to a neurotoxin that is causing serious brain damage in the sea lions.

John Warner, the chief executive at Marine Mammal Care in Los Angeles, tells Inside Edition that this neurotoxin is coming from an unusually severe toxic algae bloom off the coast of California.

And the ongoing summer heatwave is only making matters worse.

Marine Mammal Care Center normally treating 30 to 40 sea lions at a time, but they are currently housing 120 of the creatures.

"We're at max capacity," Warner says. "We've actually gone over max capacity."

As one worker explains to Inside Edition: "Many of these animals are thought to have permanent brain damage. They can be in quite aggressive."

There are an estimated 300,000 sea lions living off the coast of California, and with temperatures only increasing, experts say this could become a big problem for some beachgoers in the state.