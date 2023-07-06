Summer Smackdown: Florida Parents Could Face Criminal Charges if They Let Kids Ignore 'No Swim' Warnings
This comes after a holiday weekend that saw a record number of beach rescues in Florida.
Parents in Florida are being warned they could face criminal charges if they let their kids into the ocean during red flag warnings.
Authorities in the Sunshine State are threatening to press child neglect charges against five mom and dads who allowed their children to enter the ocean while double red flags were flying.
Two red flags are the most severe beach warning and means the water is too dangerous for even the strongest swimmers.
Data shows that 300 rescues were reported in Volusia County, and another 200 were reported in neighboring Brevard County.
This all comes at a time when there are fewer lifeguards on duty due to the pandemic. The inability to hold swim classes and training means that less high school and college students are certified to serve as lifeguards.
