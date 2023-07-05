New York Beaches on High Alert After 5 Shark Attacks in Just 24 Hours

New Yorkers looking to beat the heat may want to find a friend with a pool.

In a 24-hour period starting on the evening of July 3, there were five reports of shark attacks, all of which occurred off the coast of Long Island.

In all five cases, the victims suffered non-fatal injuries.

The Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau treated a 15-year-old boy who had been bitten on his heel and toes while swimming off of Kismet Beach in Fire Island on Monday evening, a spokesperson tells Inside Edition Digital.

At around that same time another 15-year-old emerged from the water off Robert Moses State Park with three puncture wounds, according to officials with the New York State Parks Department.

The following morning, a drone captured 50 sharks swimming just off the shoreline at Robert Moses, prompting officials to close the beach out of concern for public safety.

That day saw three more reports of shark attacks.

The Quogue Village Police tell Inside Edition Digital that a man swimming at Quogue Village Beach on Tuesday afternoon suffered multiple lacerations on his knee. "The bite was from a larger marine animal" of "unknown species," said police.

At almost the same time, the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau responded to yet another report of a man being bitten by a shark on a beach in the popular Fire Island Pines.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Police tells Inside Edition that the marine bureau was back on duty just a few hours later when a woman reported being biten in Cherry Grove, which neighbors the Fire Island Pines.

Long Island Parks regional director George Gorman tells Inside Edition that there are ways to stay safe if hitting the beach in New York anytime soon.

"You go to an area that has lifeguards on duty, they will protect you. They are scanning for sharks they will let you know if they're issues," Gorman says. "Also don't go in an area that you see a lot of smaller fish - bait fish, bucket fish - those are feeding ground for sharks"

And his last piece of advice?

"Swim with a buddy," says Gorman.

All five victims in these recent shark attacks are back home and recovering after being treated for their injuries.