Seven individuals have lost their lives over the past nine days at a popular Florida tourist destination.

Beaches in Florida became even more packed as the temperatures soared these past two weeks, resulting in a number of people choosing to ignore lifeguard warnings and test the water despite dangerous rip currents.

Morytt Burden and his family went to Panama City Beach to celebrate his birthday, not realizing it would be his last.

His wife, Tiffany, tells Inside Edition about the devastating moment she watched her 63-year-old husband get pulled out to sea by the rip current.

Ann Mercagliano asks Tiffany why she and her husband decided to go in the water given the fact that lifeguards had posted two red flags that day, meaning that no one could go into the ocean.

"It was hot, we were just splashing some water on ourselves," Tiffany says. "We had no intention of going swimming at all."

The two were not even out past knee-deep water says Tiffany, when disaster suddenly struck her husband.

"Literally the next step took us into the abyss," Tiffany explains.

She is now using her voice to share this story and encourage everyone to heed the advice of beach staff.

"I felt like this was extremely important to share my story and if it can save one person, that's all that matters," Tiffany says.

Retired fire captain Richard Alford also fell victim to the strong rip currents at Panama City Beach while bravely saving the lives of two swimmers who were pulled out to see.

The National Weather Service reports that the 7 deaths occurred between June 15 and June 24, and attributes all seven deaths to rip currents.

Three of those seven deaths happened on June 24 according to the National Weather Service.

Daryl Paul, the beach safety director for Panama City Beach, urges all beachgoers to heed all warnings — no matter how safe the water may appear.

"We are currently flying red flag, that means high rip current hazard," he tells Inside Edition. "That's because even though its looks calm and nice and easy, a real inviting day at the beach, the rip currents are still present."

NFL star Ryan Mallet lost his life as well after drowning at another Florida beach. Details of what caused the former member of the New England Patriots' death are not clear at this time, and on Tuesday he was remembered by former teammates including Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

He was just 35 years old.