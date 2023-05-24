South Carolina Teen Saves 8-Year-Old Sister From Being Drowned by Mom After Other Sister Is Killed, Cops Say

Crime
mugshot of Jaime Bradley Brun, 37
Jaime Bradley Brun, 37, is accused of killing one of her daughters and attempting to kill another, officials said.Beaufort County Detention Center
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:00 AM PDT, May 24, 2023

“My hat’s off to the 16-year-old girl, challenged with such an unbelievable incident,” Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said at a news conference.

A South Carolina mother was arrested after allegedly killing one of her daughters and attempting to kill another, who was saved by the woman's oldest child who woke to screams and sprang into action, authorities said.

Jaime Bradley Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the May 19 incident, according to the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office.

Brun's 16-year-old daughter woke to screams from her 8-year-old sister woke at around 1:30 a.m., Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said at a news conference. The teen followed the screams to the bathroom, where she found their mother allegedly attempting to drown the 8-year-old, Tanner said. 

The older sibling managed to save her young sister and go to a relative's home nearby, where she called 911, the sheriff said.

“My hat’s off to the 16-year-old girl, challenged with such an unbelievable incident and in your own home, involving your own family members. And have the ability to do what she did, so I think she needs to be respected for that,” Tanner said.

Deputies arrived at the home, where they found Brun and her 6-year-old daughter. The 6-year-old was rushed to a hospital, but was unable to be saved, according to Tanner.

It is unclear why Brun allegedly attacked her children, officials said.

“I’m not a mental health expert; it’s not my job to determine if someone has a mental health problem,” the sheriff said.

Brun attempted to grab a deputy's gun as she was being arrested, cops said. Officers used a Taser on Brun to get her under physical control, authorities said.

Brun is currently being held without bond in the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Brun's attorney has not responded to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

The two surviving children are currently being cared for by other family members that live in the county, Tanner said.  

Related Stories

Florida Man Allegedly Killed Grandma With Hammer: Cops
Grenade Explosion Kills Father and Injures 2 Kids in Their Home
Teen Charged With Murdering Newborn Unaware She Was Pregnant: Lawyer
California Man Smashes Into His Roommate's Room With Pickaxe Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

California Dad Fatally Struck by Car After Helping Ducks Cross Busy Street
California Dad Fatally Struck by Car After Helping Ducks Cross Busy Street
1

California Dad Fatally Struck by Car After Helping Ducks Cross Busy Street

News
LAPD Volunteer Officer Who Survived Near-Fatal Bee Attack on Live TV Speaks Out
LAPD Volunteer Officer Who Survived Near-Fatal Bee Attack on Live TV Speaks Out
2

LAPD Volunteer Officer Who Survived Near-Fatal Bee Attack on Live TV Speaks Out

Heroes
Man 'Eaten Alive by Bed Bugs' in Jail Cell After He Could Not Post Bail Died of 'Severe Neglect': Autopsy
Man 'Eaten Alive by Bed Bugs' in Jail Cell After He Could Not Post Bail Died of 'Severe Neglect': Autopsy
3

Man 'Eaten Alive by Bed Bugs' in Jail Cell After He Could Not Post Bail Died of 'Severe Neglect': Autopsy

Crime
The World's Oldest Stunt Woman: Falling Offstage During Sacha Baron Cohen BAFTA Awards Prank Was 'So Much Fun'
The World's Oldest Stunt Woman: Falling Offstage During Sacha Baron Cohen BAFTA Awards Prank Was 'So Much Fun'
4

The World's Oldest Stunt Woman: Falling Offstage During Sacha Baron Cohen BAFTA Awards Prank Was 'So Much Fun'

Entertainment
5