The lawyer for the New Mexico teenager who allegedly stuffed her newborn in a trash can is claiming his client never knew about her pregnancy.

Alexee Trevizo went to a hospital in December complaining of back pain according to the Artesia Police Department, only to return a few weeks later with the same issue.

It was during that second visit that police allege Trevizo gave birth to a child and then stuffed it in a trash can.

Her lawyer Gary Mitchell now says that is not the full story.

"She's obviously panicked and she tried to take care of her baby," Mitchell tells Inside Edition. "She tried to rescue the baby, she tried to take care of the baby and the baby was dead."

Mitchell also tells Steven Fabian that his client did not know she was pregnant.

"She didn't gain a bunch of weight, she didn't have anything that would indicate to her that she was pregnant," Mitchell says.

Video emerged last week of the tense moment when Trevizo's mother confronted her about the child.

A doctor then informs the pair they will have to call the police while a nurse says on the video that baby was born full term.

A coroner determined the cause of death to be a homicide, and earlier this month Trevizo was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The high school cheerleader, 19,has since been released after posting $100,000 in bail, and will get to attend her high school graduation.

Trevizo could face life in prison if convicted of murder.

Related Stories