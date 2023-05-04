Hero Rebounding From Homelessness Stops Stroller From Rolling Into Oncoming Traffic, Saving Life of Baby Boy

This is the hero who swooped in and saved the life of a baby boy.

It all happened after the stroller with the baby boy inside began rolling straight into speeding traffic.

Surveillance video shows the nightmare unfolding as the carriage gets away from the boy's great aunt, who had been babysitting that day.

She tries desperately to grab the carriage but falls down, and then loses her balance and falls again as she rushes to get back.

This is all unfolding at a California car wash as the woman was putting the baby in the car.

It was a gusty day and a blast of wind push the stroller away from the vehicle, down the parking lot, and into the path of oncoming traffic.

The stroller starts barreling faster and faster towards the traffic, where vehicles are whizzing by at 40 mph.

Then, just seconds from disaster, a hero suddenly appears out of nowhere and grabs the stroller.

"Once I started running at it, I caught it just about at the beginning of the driveway going out into traffic," Ron Nessman tells Inside Edition.

The lifesaver had been interviewing at a nearby Applebee's when he saw the stroller get away from the woman in the parking lot.

Nessman, who is rebounding from homelessness, sprang into action and raced towards the stroller.

He then pushed the stroller back up the parking lot to one grateful great aunt.

"The lady was speechless," Nessman says. "She was crying, her knees were busted up so bad. I felt so bad for her."

Those tears were likely tears of joy thanks to Nessman, a good Samaritan who was at the right place at the right time — just in the nick of time.

