Hero Father Saves His Choking 8-Month-Old Daughter After Remembering Lifeguard Training Tips From 20 Years Ago

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:37 AM PDT, April 5, 2023

“Sheer panic kicked in,” Ryan Diroma’s wife tells Inside Edition. “I screamed ‘Ryan, she’s choking’ and he just knew what to do.”

An Arizona dad was shooting hoops in his backyard when suddenly his relaxing evening turned into a family emergency.

Ryan Diroma dropped everything when his wife ran outside to tell him that their 8-month-old baby was choking.

As he rushed into the home, he found his daughter, Blake, choking in his wife’s arms.

“Sheer panic kicked in,” Diroma’s wife tells Inside Edition. “I screamed ‘Ryan she’s choking’ and he just knew what to do.”

Diroma took action and hit his daughter three times, heard her cry, and a carrot came flying out of her mouth.

“I was like thank God,” Diroma tells Inside Edition. “But then I felt bad about how hard I hit her.”

Diroma knew what to do because of a part-time job he worked when he was a teenager.

Around 20 years ago Diroma worked as a lifeguard at his local waterpark. He says he remembered seeing a picture of a baby having to be held at a downward angle if they are choking.

“I haven’t thought about it since, but there was a picture of someone holding a baby facing downwards and all I remember is like you have to hit the baby harder than you think,” Diroma says.

This is absolutely correct, according to experts.

Babies must be hit forcefully up to five times when they are choking, Frontline Health President Shane Woodall tells Inside Edition. 

“If we don’t hit hard enough, we’ll struggle to get the object out,” Woodwall says. “It’s more important in this moment to get the object out right away.”

Related Stories

Mom 'Breathless' After Being Reunited With Her Missing 4-Year-Old Son
'Don't Be Dumb Like Me' Says Woman Who Nearly Died Recording Tornado
‘Welcome Blanket’ Gives Homemade Crafts of Love to Refugees, Migrants
Indiana Parents Seek Shelter From Tornado in Bathtub With 1-Week Old BabyNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts of Falsifying Business Records and Conspiracy
Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts of Falsifying Business Records and Conspiracy
1

Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts of Falsifying Business Records and Conspiracy

News
Rhode Island Twins Charged With 1st-Degree Murder in Connection to Their 70-Year-Old Father's Death
Rhode Island Twins Charged With 1st-Degree Murder in Connection to Their 70-Year-Old Father's Death
2

Rhode Island Twins Charged With 1st-Degree Murder in Connection to Their 70-Year-Old Father's Death

Crime
New Jersey Mom 'Breathless' After Being Reunited With Missing 4-Year-Old Son Who Was Guarded by His Trusty Dog
New Jersey Mom 'Breathless' After Being Reunited With Missing 4-Year-Old Son Who Was Guarded by His Trusty Dog
3

New Jersey Mom 'Breathless' After Being Reunited With Missing 4-Year-Old Son Who Was Guarded by His Trusty Dog

Inspirational
68-Year-Old Ohio School Bus Driver Quits After Going on Explicit Tirade at Students Over Spraying Perfume
68-Year-Old Ohio School Bus Driver Quits After Going on Explicit Tirade at Students Over Spraying Perfume
4

68-Year-Old Ohio School Bus Driver Quits After Going on Explicit Tirade at Students Over Spraying Perfume

Offbeat
Arkansas Woman Who Nearly Died Recording Tornado Warns 'Don't Be Dumb Like Me'
Arkansas Woman Who Nearly Died Recording Tornado Warns 'Don't Be Dumb Like Me'
5

Arkansas Woman Who Nearly Died Recording Tornado Warns 'Don't Be Dumb Like Me'

News
Murder Suspect Brian Walshe Allegedly Disposed of Wife's Body While Under House Arrest for Wire Fraud
Murder Suspect Brian Walshe Allegedly Disposed of Wife's Body While Under House Arrest for Wire Fraud
6

Murder Suspect Brian Walshe Allegedly Disposed of Wife's Body While Under House Arrest for Wire Fraud

Crime