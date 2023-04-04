A woman from Little Rock, Arkansas, learned the hard way the importance of getting to safety after her husband saved her from being sucked into a tornado.

“Don’t be dumb like me and try to videotape something that is going to cost you your life,” Kimberly Shaw says in an interview with Inside Edition. “

Kimberly Shaw was at a dental office when she saw strong winds begin to pick up. Not wanting to miss a moment, Kimberly began recording outside the glass door when suddenly, she found herself caught in the tornado.

"The windows blew out, and when it did, it sucked me out the door," she tells Inside Edition. "That’s exactly what I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I’m going to die.'"

Her husband, Jimmy, reached her just in time to pull her back in as piercing debris flew in every direction.

Jimmy was somehow able to brace himself against the doorframe and hold onto his wife for dear life. “I just grabbed and grabbed her arm and sat there and held her, and finally, was able to get her back inside,” he says.

“He saved my life,” Kimberly says. “If he hadn’t, I wouldn’t be here today.”

The tornado left the office in ruins, and Jimmy with deep gashes. “I have stitches here,” he says, gesturing to his arms. “Just pulled some glass out of there yesterday.”

Related Stories