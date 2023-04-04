A 26-year-old German climber was found dead after falling nearly 1,640 feet in the Alps in southern Switzerland, police said Tuesday.

The accident happened near the resort of Zermatt on Sunday, police in Valais state said in a statement.

Authorities were alerted Monday that a man who was from Germany was missing, and rescuers in a helicopter found his body on a glacier, CBS News reported.

Police said the unidentified man had set out alone on Sunday morning to climb the Strahlhorn peak in the southern part of the Alps. The accident happened on the Adlerpass, a mountain pass below the peak at some 12,800 feet above sea level, CBS News reported.

It remains unclear how and why the climber fell.

The Zermatt resort says on its website that its "mighty mountains are the highest and most impressive peaks in the Alps."

