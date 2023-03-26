Mountain Rescue Dogs Train to Rescue People From Avalanches

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:27 AM PDT, March 26, 2023

An avalanche of snow can be incredibly dangerous, and in the French Alps dogs are training to rescue people who may be trapped.

While a normal pet may dig for a bone or a toy, in snowy conditions, Stash, a flat coat retriever, could be following the scent of a person in need.

Training is a year-round endeavor for the ski patrol unit and its K9 rescuers. Because of the potential danger, this strenuous job only lasts a few years for the dogs.

Dogs are paired with ski patrollers, and in this exercise, Stash is rescuing a pretend victim.

“It's mostly about having a connection with the dog. It's a lot to spend a lot of time with him when he's little, all the time, almost all the time with him,” Stash’s handler told reporters.

Despite the hard work, the dogs are treated with belly rubs and treats following training.

