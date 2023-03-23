The search is on for a New Jersey State Trooper who vanished after walking away from a medical building in Pennsylvania several days ago, officials said.

Jason Dare was last seen shorty before 7 p.m. Sunday walking away from a medical building in Media, Pennsylvania, where he was being treated, according to NJ.com.

Dare is considered to be endangered, New Jersey State Police said. Authorities did not specify why they consider Dare to be endangered. Officials also did not specify why he was at the medical facility, or if it is known why he left.

Dare, 46, was wearing a black Carhart jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses, State Police said. He is 6-foot and about 180 pounds with tattoos on his neck, arms and hands.

New Jersey State Police posted about Dare missing on their Facebook page and put up images of him as well, including the surveillance footage of him leaving the medical facility in Media.

Dare received an outpouring of support on the State Police's Facebook post, as hundreds of commenters wrote they hope he is found safe, as well as appealed directly to Dare to come home.

"Jason we have been friends for a long time. You are a great man and no matter what you are going through they are a lot of people who are here for you! Your beautiful daughters need you! Your strong!! I will be praying for you your daughters and your Mom," one commenter wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6993. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Related Stories