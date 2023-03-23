Search Is on for New Jersey State Trooper Who Vanished After Leaving Pennsylvania Medical Facility

News
Missing Trooper
New Jersey State Police
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:21 PM PDT, March 23, 2023

Jason Dare, 46, was wearing a black Carhart jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and eyeglasses, State Police said. He is 6-foot and about 180 pounds with tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands.

The search is on for a New Jersey State Trooper who vanished after walking away from a medical building in Pennsylvania several days ago, officials said. 

Jason Dare was last seen shorty before 7 p.m. Sunday walking away from a medical building in Media, Pennsylvania, where he was being treated, according to NJ.com.  

Dare is considered to be endangered, New Jersey State Police said. Authorities did not specify why they consider Dare to be endangered. Officials also did not specify why he was at the medical facility, or if it is known why he left. 

Dare, 46, was wearing a black Carhart jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses, State Police said. He is 6-foot and about 180 pounds with tattoos on his neck, arms and hands.

New Jersey State Police posted about Dare missing on their Facebook page and put up images of him as well, including the surveillance footage of him leaving the medical facility in Media.  

Dare received an outpouring of support on the State Police's Facebook post, as hundreds of commenters wrote they hope he is found safe, as well as appealed directly to Dare to come home. 

"Jason we have been friends for a long time. You are a great man and no matter what you are going through they are a lot of people who are here for you! Your beautiful daughters need you! Your strong!! I will be praying for you your daughters and your Mom," one commenter wrote. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6993. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Related Stories

Police Offer $250K Reward to Find Girl Missing Since 2016
Mom of Missing Madalina Cojocari Spoke of Smuggling Her to Safety: Cops
Missing Teen, 13, Found 1,000 Miles Away Locked in Shed: Cops
Gwyneth Paltrow Utah Ski Accident Courtroom Shown 76-Year-Old Man's X-RayCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait Continues
New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait Continues
1

New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait Continues

Crime
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It Possible
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It Possible
2

Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It Possible

Crime
Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck
Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck
3

Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck

Entertainment
Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father
Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father
4

Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father

Crime
LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was Dehydrated
LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was Dehydrated
5

LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was Dehydrated

Health
Letecia Stauch Murder Case Timeline
Letecia Stauch Murder Case Timeline
6

Letecia Stauch Murder Case Timeline

Crime