The search for a missing California child continues as the seven-year anniversary of her disappearance nears.

Authorities, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, are calling for the public’s help in locating Arianna Fitts, a child who went missing in April 2016 along with her mother.

The San Francisco Police announced that the reward for anyone who can give authorities information that will lead them to whoever is responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder was raised to $250,000 last April.

On April 8, 2016, the body of Arianna’s mother, Nicole Fitts, was found buried in a San Francisco park three days after she and her daughter were reported missing by family members, said police.

Shortly before the pair went missing, Arianna was being cared for by her babysitter and the babysitter's husband, said police. An investigation revealed Nicole was "lured" to meet the babysitter during the time of her disappearance and was never seen alive again, according to police.

Police said they believe that the child was not present when her mother was murdered but they think Arianna’s disappearance is connected to the death.

Arianna was 2 years old when she went missing almost seven years ago. In an attempt to help identify her, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released an age-progression picture to show what Arianna might look like now.

“We’re asking everyone, no matter where you are or how busy you may be, to just take a brief moment to look closely at this image,” said Angeline Hartmann, director of Communications at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “You may be the key to finding Arianna and not even know it.”

