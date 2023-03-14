A 13-year-old from Dallas, Texas, who had been reported missing was found last week locked in a shed a thousand miles away in North Carolina, officials said Monday.

The unnamed teen was found in a shed in Davidson County, North Carolina, after officials in the area who worked with both police in Dallas and the FBI got a tip, authorities said Monday at a news conference.

North Carolina authorities said the teen met her alleged abductor online and then went in person to meet him near some apartments in Lexington.

Authorities say Jorge Camacho allegedly paid the girl to leave home so he could pick her up in a car that was registered to an address in Davidson County, then took her to Lexington.

"They discovered that the juvenile had been communicating with an adult male through social media chat platforms. The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement, and he enticed her to leave home where he picked her up in the [Dallas] area," Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said at the news conference.

On March 10, deputies, along with the FBI, conducted a traffic stop in Davidson County and were able to arrest Camacho.

Authorities said deputies found the victim locked in an outbuilding at a property in Southmont.

Some of Camacho’s neighbors told authorities that he didn’t live in the Southmont residence full-time and that they believed someone was living in the shed but didn’t think it was the victim, according to 11 ALIVE.

The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital and is now back in Texas, according to the sheriff's office.

Camacho faces eight felony charges, including statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child and human trafficking.

Camacho has not yet entered a plea and was given a court appointed attorney. He appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing but remains in jail on a $1,250,000 bond.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Camacho’s attorney for comment but has not heard back.

Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank told Inside Edition Digital in a statement that his office is “analyzing the investigation and looking to see how to go forward.”

During Monday's press conference, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons, said, "This is how kids are sold into human trafficking. They're not being able to be kids."

"What we are teaching our kids and our homes, it scares me. It scares me even more so that we have to have classes to teach our kids to be careful with social media," Simmons added.

Simmons also pleaded with parents to watch what their kids are doing online.

“Our message is going to be, please help us out. I'm very thankful. I thank God that we were able to find this young girl. It may not be that case forever, and what these children must go through, they don't think, who they're talking to," Simmons said.

