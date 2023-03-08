College co-eds are getting ready for Spring Break, which for many means partying in Mexico.

That is becoming a bit more of a concern and raising new safety issues though after the terrifying fate of those four Americans.

It is estimated that 300,000 Americans are planning to party in Cancun and other Mexican resorts, with bookings up 30% from last year.

"I think some people may cancel their trips to Mexico," Pauline Frommer, editorial director of Frommers.com, tells Inside Edition. "I don't think they should because the vast majority of places where Americans vacation in Mexico are safe."

The State Department last year issued a "level 4 - Do Not Travel" advisory for Matamoros, which is where Zindell Brown, Shaeed Woodard, Eric James Williams and Latavia McGree were ambushed. Brown and Woodard were murdered. Williams was wounded. McGree was reportedly unharmed.

Travel safety expert Kevin Coffey gave Inside Edition tips that all travelers should follow, regardless of their destination.

"It comes down to being street savvy, street smart, and making sure that when you're out traveling you're doing it with a group of people," Coffey says. "And you're not isolating yourself and walking out alone, not drinking too much and getting intoxicated."

His other tips on staying safe?

Don't wear jewelry, don't flash cash and don't wear clothes with college logos.

"You don't want to look like an American tourist," Coffey explains. "Sometimes people targeting travelers, they're looking to see who stands out in a crowd."

Related Stories