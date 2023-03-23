A couple stepped off a plane right and into their wedding at Houston's Hobby Airport.

The busy terminal was the perfect venue to symbolize their long-distance romance, U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Cylas Hensely and Lara Mark tell Inside Edition.

The airport was located halfway between their cities.

Hensely works in Washington D.C. and Mark is an interior designer who lives in St. Louis, Missouri..

“We have met in the Houston airport many times on trips that we’ve come together on,” Mark says.

Southwest Airlines and Hobby Airport teamed up to throw the wedding right at the terminal.

Hensely and Mark exchanged rings and wedding vows before sharing their first dance.

Luckily, hopping on the plane for their honeymoon couldn’t have been more convenient.

