Meghan Trainor Goes Viral (Again) as 'Mother' Becomes TikTok Sensation

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:27 AM PDT, March 22, 2023

Trainor just released the follow-up to her hugely successful single "Made You Look," which also became a viral sensation on social media after its release last year.

It is the mother of all viral video challenges.

Moms across the country are flooding TikTok with videos of themselves dancing and lip-syncing to the newest song from Grammy-winning artist Meghan Trainor.

What song? It's the appropriately titled "Mother."

Even Paula Abdul got in on the fun, posting her own "Mother" video on Tuesday.

The official music video came out this week as well, and it features the mother of all mothers — Kris Jenner.

There is also an exciting cameo as well, with Trainor using the video to hold up a sonogram and announce that she is pregnant.

Inside Edition caught up with two moms who are getting in on the "Mother" TikTok craze.

Alison Jacobs of Tampa is a mom of two and Neisha Evoy of Greenville, South Carolina, has four kids.

"She was just putting this message out there to empower other women," Neisha tells Ann Mercogliano.

"It's just adorable. It's cute," Jacobs says. "And I am a mother."

 

