Grandfather of 16 Hailed a ‘Hero’ After Saving Woman From Raging Hotel Fire

Heroes
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:09 PM PDT, April 13, 2023

“You’re a hero grandpa,” Greg Spike’s grandchildren tell him.

The man who rescued a woman from a raging hotel fire is being hailed as a hero by his grandchildren. 

Greg Spike, 74, was on his daily run in Eugene, Oregon, when he spotted a raging hotel fire. Without hesitation, he aided a 62-year-old woman, who he told to  jump into his arms.

The grandfather of 16 is receiving praise for his act of heroism. Spike’s grandchildren range in age from 3 to 36 years old.

“I was really proud of my grandpa, that he would have that quick thinking and put himself into harm's way,” one proud grandchild tells Inside Edition.

Another grandchild, 3-year-old Cameron, tells Inside Edition what an amazing superhero his grandfather is.

“He’s a superhero like Batman,” Cameron says.

Spike and his proud wife, Linda, recently celebrated 48 years of marriage.

“When someone needs help, you have to step up. Maybe you’re the only one and he was the only one,” Linda says.

Related Stories

Missing Texas Woman Found Alive in Submerged Jeep
Exclusive Interview: Arnold Schwarzenegger Offers to Patch Up Potholes
Brave 16-Year-Old Onya Golightly Nabs Stray Python in Neighbor’s Yard
Missing Woman Rescued From Submerged Jeep in Texas LakeHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Gun- and God-Loving Air Force Airman, 21, Suspected of Leaking Top-Secret Pentagon Papers
Gun- and God-Loving Air Force Airman, 21, Suspected of Leaking Top-Secret Pentagon Papers
1

Gun- and God-Loving Air Force Airman, 21, Suspected of Leaking Top-Secret Pentagon Papers

News
What Lori Vallow Daybell's Best Friend Says She Was Asked to Do After Disappearance of Tylee and JJ
What Lori Vallow Daybell's Best Friend Says She Was Asked to Do After Disappearance of Tylee and JJ
2

What Lori Vallow Daybell's Best Friend Says She Was Asked to Do After Disappearance of Tylee and JJ

Crime
Drunk Man Breaks Into Florida Police HQ, Takes Shower, Defecates on Floor, Steals Uniform, Walks Out: Cops
Drunk Man Breaks Into Florida Police HQ, Takes Shower, Defecates on Floor, Steals Uniform, Walks Out: Cops
3

Drunk Man Breaks Into Florida Police HQ, Takes Shower, Defecates on Floor, Steals Uniform, Walks Out: Cops

Crime
Grandfather of 16 Hailed a ‘Hero’ After Saving Woman From Raging Hotel Fire
Grandfather of 16 Hailed a ‘Hero’ After Saving Woman From Raging Hotel Fire
4

Grandfather of 16 Hailed a ‘Hero’ After Saving Woman From Raging Hotel Fire

Heroes
Mom Denied Custody Day Before Son's Fatal Beating Sues Agency After Reporting Abuse for 20 Months Before Death
Mom Denied Custody Day Before Son's Fatal Beating Sues Agency After Reporting Abuse for 20 Months Before Death
5

Mom Denied Custody Day Before Son's Fatal Beating Sues Agency After Reporting Abuse for 20 Months Before Death

Crime