Arnold Schwarzenegger took matters into his own hands over the weekend and filled in a pothole on his street in Los Angeles.

The former governor says he waited more than three weeks for someone from the city to come out and repair the cracked road, and simply got tired of waiting.

A neighbor even thanked him for his service as she drove by the actor doing roadwork.

Inside Edition caught up with Arnold for an exclusive interview as he left his house on Wednesday.

"You know this hole, or these two holes, have been here for over a month," Schwarzenegger tells Inside Edition's Jim Moret. "And we have been complaining to the city and been making them aware of it. And they've not responded."

It turns out that this pothole was actually a trench dug up by the local gas company that was slated for repair.

California residents facing similar issues with their roads will be happy to know that Schwarzenegger is willing to offer up his services.

"They want me to fix more, I fix more. It makes no difference to me," Schwarzenegger says. "This is all part of it right? Give something back to your community."

Schwarzenegger is certainly not alone in complaining about the condition of local streets in the state.

Since the beginning of the year, the city of Los Angeles has received over 20,000 calls reporting potholes, most of them caused by oversaturated streets due to the unusual rainy weather drenching California.

"It's definitely a very slow process because the road crews can't be everywhere all at once," AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe tells Inside Editon.

The bad news is that potholes are kind of like the Terminator: They'll be back.

Related Stories