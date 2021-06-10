Sure, potholes are a pain, but would you take it upon yourself to fix them? A man in St. Louis, Missouri, recently did.

When Tim, aka Brother T-Rice El, noticed several potholes around his neighborhood, he got frustrated and took matters into his own hands.

He grabbed a shovel and a truck and decided to do what the city wouldn’t.

His sister, Angela, took pictures of the holes, shared them on social media, and asked for donations so they could continue making fixes.

“We gotta take it upon ourselves to do this cause the city ain't coming,” Tim told a local media outlet.

He then spent a Saturday afternoon patching up potholes around the neighborhood.

This meant that his community and those passing through it could have smoother rides.

