St. Louis Man Fills Potholes in His Neighborhood After He Says the City Won’t
When Tim, aka Brother T-Rice El, noticed potholes around his neighborhood, he took matters into his own hands.
Sure, potholes are a pain, but would you take it upon yourself to fix them? A man in St. Louis, Missouri, recently did.
When Tim, aka Brother T-Rice El, noticed several potholes around his neighborhood, he got frustrated and took matters into his own hands.
He grabbed a shovel and a truck and decided to do what the city wouldn’t.
His sister, Angela, took pictures of the holes, shared them on social media, and asked for donations so they could continue making fixes.
“We gotta take it upon ourselves to do this cause the city ain't coming,” Tim told a local media outlet.
He then spent a Saturday afternoon patching up potholes around the neighborhood.
This meant that his community and those passing through it could have smoother rides.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina HomeCrime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops SayCrime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman ContinuesCrime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?News