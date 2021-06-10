St. Louis Man Fills Potholes in His Neighborhood After He Says the City Won’t | Inside Edition

St. Louis Man Fills Potholes in His Neighborhood After He Says the City Won’t

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:58 AM PDT, June 10, 2021

When Tim, aka Brother T-Rice El, noticed potholes around his neighborhood, he took matters into his own hands.

Sure, potholes are a pain, but would you take it upon yourself to fix them? A man in St. Louis, Missouri, recently did.

When Tim, aka Brother T-Rice El, noticed several potholes around his neighborhood, he got frustrated and took matters into his own hands.

He grabbed a shovel and a truck and decided to do what the city wouldn’t.

His sister, Angela, took pictures of the holes, shared them on social media, and asked for donations so they could continue making fixes.

“We gotta take it upon ourselves to do this cause the city ain't coming,” Tim told a local media outlet.  

He then spent a Saturday afternoon patching up potholes around the neighborhood.

This meant that his community and those passing through it could have smoother rides.

Related Stories 

How to Avoid Accidents on Icy Roads
Garbage Man Struggles to Do His Job as He Slips and Slides on Icy Roads
Potholes From Hell Pose Serious Danger Across The Country
Why Winter Weather Has Caused an Increase in PotholesNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
1

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’

Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
2

Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home

Crime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
3

Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say

Crime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
4

Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues

Crime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
5

How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?

News