Fearless 16-Year-Old Onya Golightly Comes to the Rescue When Stray Python Appears in Neighbor’s Yard

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:11 PM PDT, April 12, 2023

When Onya’s dad saw an alert about a stray snake in the neighborhood, the pair drove over and Onya came to the rescue.

When a 10-foot-long python showed up in a Florida backyard, 16-year-old Onya Golightly came to the rescue.

Onya's father, Daniel, was notified about the snake on his Ring app neighborhood alert. 

“Giant snake in my backyard, if it’s yours, or you want a big 10ft python, hurry,” the alert read.

The father-daughter duo drove five miles to the location where they met the reptile. The brave teen held the snake right below its head while her dad helped her put it in a bag.

“I wasn’t scared,” Onya tells Inside Edition. “Just more like ‘that’s a big snake.’"

Her dad, on the other hand, had some fear to overcome.

“Dad was a little scared I ain’t gonna lie,” Daniel tells Inside Edition.

A video shows the teen grabbing the snake without flinching, even as it wrapped around her arm. 

“They’re such misunderstood animals. Wonderful, beautiful animals.” Onya says.

Onya has quite a collection of snakes. She shows off her reptilian friends on social media. She also has a YouTube channel featuring her adventures with different animals like snakes, iguanas, and alligators.

Related Stories

Mom Wins Lotto After Spending Life Savings for Daughter's Cancer Care
Dog Undergoing Alcohol Withdrawal at Shelter After Owner, Friend Died
How Some Foods Can Help You With Spring Cleaning
California Farm Animals Rescued After Getting Stuck in MudAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Kentucky Bank Executive Kills 5 Co-Workers, Injures 8 Others, in Monday Morning Mass Shooting
Kentucky Bank Executive Kills 5 Co-Workers, Injures 8 Others, in Monday Morning Mass Shooting
1

Kentucky Bank Executive Kills 5 Co-Workers, Injures 8 Others, in Monday Morning Mass Shooting

Crime
Melania Trump Makes 1st Post-Arraignment Appearance at Easter Brunch With Husband Donald Trump
Melania Trump Makes 1st Post-Arraignment Appearance at Easter Brunch With Husband Donald Trump
2

Melania Trump Makes 1st Post-Arraignment Appearance at Easter Brunch With Husband Donald Trump

Entertainment
3rd Juvenile Suspect, 16, Arrested in Connection With Triple Homicide of 3 Florida Teens, Authorities Say
3rd Juvenile Suspect, 16, Arrested in Connection With Triple Homicide of 3 Florida Teens, Authorities Say
3

3rd Juvenile Suspect, 16, Arrested in Connection With Triple Homicide of 3 Florida Teens, Authorities Say

Crime
Letecia Stauch Has Dissociative Identity Disorder, 'Psychotic Crack' Led Her to Stab and Shoot Stepson: Lawyer
Letecia Stauch Has Dissociative Identity Disorder, 'Psychotic Crack' Led Her to Stab and Shoot Stepson: Lawyer
4

Letecia Stauch Has Dissociative Identity Disorder, 'Psychotic Crack' Led Her to Stab and Shoot Stepson: Lawyer

Crime
Bodies of Missing Father and Son Found in Arkansas Lake Where They Had Gone Kayaking on Vacation
Bodies of Missing Father and Son Found in Arkansas Lake Where They Had Gone Kayaking on Vacation
5

Bodies of Missing Father and Son Found in Arkansas Lake Where They Had Gone Kayaking on Vacation

News
Lori Vallow Daybell Sheds First Public Tears as Photos of JJ's and Tylee's Remains Shown at Her Murder Trial
Lori Vallow Daybell Sheds First Public Tears as Photos of JJ's and Tylee's Remains Shown at Her Murder Trial
6

Lori Vallow Daybell Sheds First Public Tears as Photos of JJ's and Tylee's Remains Shown at Her Murder Trial

Crime