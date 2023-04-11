Lifestyle Expert Erika Katz Shows Inside Edition How Some Foods Can Double as Cleaning Supplies
Erika Katz shows Inside Edition how items like rice, tea and bread can be used as cleaning supplies in your home.
Run out of cleaning supplies? Worry not. Some foods can in fact help clean up your mess.
Lifestyle expert Erika Katz shows Inside Edition how some grocery items can double as cleaning supplies.
Dealing with broken glass? Don’t sweat it! A slice of bread will do the trick, Katz says. It can absorb spills while also picking up glass shards.
Pesky food stains left over in reusable containers can be wiped away after pouring in some rice, water and dish soap. Katz says to cover the container and shake it well. After a rinse, the container should be good as new.
Fingerprint smudges on a mirror, but have no Windex to get rid of them? Pour a cup of tea into a spray bottle and spray mirrors and windows to remove stains.
Grime on your cutting board can be wiped away after sprinkling it with salt and using a lemon to rub the board.
And above all, remember not to rule out food when it’s time for spring cleaning.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Kentucky Bank Executive Kills 5 Co-Workers, Injures 8 Others, in Monday Morning Mass ShootingCrime
Melania Trump Makes 1st Post-Arraignment Appearance at Easter Brunch With Husband Donald TrumpEntertainment
3rd Juvenile Suspect, 16, Arrested in Connection With Triple Homicide of 3 Florida Teens, Authorities SayCrime
Letecia Stauch Has Dissociative Identity Disorder, 'Psychotic Crack' Led Her to Stab and Shoot Stepson: LawyerCrime
Bodies of Missing Father and Son Found in Arkansas Lake Where They Had Gone Kayaking on VacationNews
Lori Vallow Daybell Sheds First Public Tears as Photos of JJ's and Tylee's Remains Shown at Her Murder TrialCrime