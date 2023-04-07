NASA’s Artemis 2 Moon Mission Astronauts Focus on Their Mission Ahead of History-Making Trip

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:41 AM PDT, April 7, 2023

NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch and Reid Wiseman and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen speak with Inside Edition.

Astronauts headed to the moon as part of the Artemis II moon mission met up with Inside Edition during their visit to New York City

NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch and Reid Wiseman and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will blast off into space on a journey toward the moon.

As the four astronauts stood in Times Square, a lively crowd quickly formed, eager to get up close to the crew.

“Go astronauts, we love you,” one passerby shouted.

“The public outpouring has been absolutely amazing we really want to inspire our entire planet,” Wiseman tells Inside Edition.

When asked what it was like to be a Black astronaut, Glover said his current focus is on the mission.

“My focus is not screwing up the mission. Let’s get it done and we’ll talk about the history-making once we get back safely,” Glover says.

“I’m excited that our missions are going to be more successful because we made the decision to go for all and by all and that we can answer humanity’s call to explore with a group of people that looks like all of humanity,” Koch says.

