The New York City subway has a strict rule that no dogs are allowed on trains unless they are in containers, and as a result, some pet owners have found a way to bring their big pups on mass transit without breaking the rules.

“No person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container,” the MTA says.

Owners are finding creative ways to bring their dogs on the subway, including by using a giant IKEA bag they then alter so the dog's legs stick out the bottom.

Jackie is one of the creative owners of a dog who found a loophole so that she could bring her Samoyed Lumi on a train. Lumi’s owner Jackie tells Inside Edition that because the rules are the dog must be in a container like a backpack, she put her 52-pound pet in a backpack with his head sticking out.

Lumi gets quite a reaction from fellow straphangers.

Jackie showed off how she uses treats to get Lumi in the backpack.

“He's chill. He loves it. He honestly loves being carried,” she said.

Images of dogs in odd containers like those have gone viral across social media. To Lumi’s adventures on Instagram specifically, click here.

