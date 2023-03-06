Umut lives in the Turkish city of Adiyaman, which was hit hard in early February’s devastating earthquakes.

Umut told reporters that shortly after the quake, he and his kids were driving through the ruins of their city.

They heard barking coming from under some rubble, so they started to dig. And after half an hour, they pulled out a dog, which they named it Bincir.

While Umut lost his home and Bincir lost his family, there is a special bond among the animal and the humans who took it in.

Any pet lover knows the simple joy of playing with a furry friend.

Now, they all live in temporary housing. The little canine has become a part of the family, and has a special bond with Umut.

After the quakes, things in their part of the world will never be the same. But scenes like this show how people – and their animal friends – are starting to put their lives back together.

