Kitten Is Once Again Guarding His Owner's Bookstore After Being Reunited Following 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:08 AM PST, December 24, 2022

Arif Bayraktar and his cat, Muezza, were separated in the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that rocked the Duzce province of Turkey on Nov. 23.

Arif Bayraktar is a 42-year-old bookseller who lives in the Duzce province of Turkey.

After experiencing so much trauma and sadness, he is happy to finally reunite with his cat, Muezza.

The pair were separated in the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that rocked the city on Nov. 23.

Now Muezza is showing Bayraktar just how much he missed his human.

The little white kitten looked so happy to be back in his owner's arms.

Now, the cat is back at home in the bookstore, keeping guard and knowing that come what may, these two will not let anything keep them apart. 

Tags:

