Man Saves Kitten, Only to Be Ambushed by Litter

A Louisiana man thought he was doing the right thing by saving a kitten on the side of the road but the rest of the litter felt otherwise and ambushed the good Samaritan, Yahoo! reported.

One by one, the rest of the litter emerged and came claws-out for Robert Brantley as he was ambushed, after doing what he thought was a good deed, according to the New York Post.

“Oh, my gosh!” he says in a video of the incident. “I can’t take ya’ll. Oh, my gosh.”

The 43-second video was uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday and has since gone viral, according to Newsweek.

Brantley, 37, spoke to The New York Post and said he was driving and saw a kitten on the side of the road. He drove past it and then felt he should save it. He told the Post he turned around, picked up the cat and then got ambushed by the rest of the litter.

He thought it was saving one but he ended up taking all of the litter home despite the ambush, he told the Post.

“They’re all here at the house; they’re all doing good,” he told the Post of all 13 kittens he discovered. “The first time I fed them, they fought like they had never eaten a bite of food before.”

He told the Post he plans to keep at least two or three for his family and give the rest away to folks who will give them a good home.

“We had a lot of really good people that are local reach out wanting them, and a lot of people are wanting to do pairs to keep them together, which I’m pumped about,” he told the Post.

Related Stories