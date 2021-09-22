A Very Rare 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Catches Several Australians Off-Guard | Inside Edition

A Very Rare 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Catches Several Australians Off-Guard

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:23 PM PDT, September 22, 2021

According to Geoscience Australia, it was a 6.0-magnitude quake and two large aftershocks soon followed.

A rare earthquake struck the Australian state of Victoria on the morning of September 21.

The natural disaster caught many off-guard, including a couple of Australian journalists on-air for their morning television show.

When the shaking began, Michael Rowland and Tony Armstrong weren’t quite sure what was happening. “Is that an earthquake or a structural thing?” one said while grabbing their phone and adding, “Let’s go!”

According to Geoscience Australia, it was a 6.0-magnitude quake. Many structures were damaged, including one building that left bricks littered on a street in South Yarra, a suburb of Melbourne.

And on Mt. Buller, a skier got down the slope just in time. A few seconds later, surveillance cameras caught the ground shaking. Later, when the ski resort reported no avalanche, guests went back to skiing.

The earthquake even startled a protective peregrine falcon from guarding its nest. The startled bird of prey flew off during the shaking but returned soon after to take care of its eggs.

The 6.0 magnitude quake was followed by two aftershocks of 4.0 and 3.1 magnitudes, but Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, “we have had no reports of serious injuries.”

Related Stories

Powerful 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Acapulco, Mexico
7.2- Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Haiti, Over 700 Casualties Reported
Woman's Pool Turns Into Mini-Tsunami During California Earthquake
Reporter Alvina Ruiz Stays Calm as 6.0 Earthquake Shakes Live News Show in PeruNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime