A rare earthquake struck the Australian state of Victoria on the morning of September 21.

The natural disaster caught many off-guard, including a couple of Australian journalists on-air for their morning television show.

When the shaking began, Michael Rowland and Tony Armstrong weren’t quite sure what was happening. “Is that an earthquake or a structural thing?” one said while grabbing their phone and adding, “Let’s go!”

According to Geoscience Australia, it was a 6.0-magnitude quake. Many structures were damaged, including one building that left bricks littered on a street in South Yarra, a suburb of Melbourne.

And on Mt. Buller, a skier got down the slope just in time. A few seconds later, surveillance cameras caught the ground shaking. Later, when the ski resort reported no avalanche, guests went back to skiing.

The earthquake even startled a protective peregrine falcon from guarding its nest. The startled bird of prey flew off during the shaking but returned soon after to take care of its eggs.

The 6.0 magnitude quake was followed by two aftershocks of 4.0 and 3.1 magnitudes, but Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, “we have had no reports of serious injuries.”

