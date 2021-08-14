7.2- Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Haiti, Over 200 Casualties Reported | Inside Edition

Damage from the 2021 Haiti earthquake
By Andrea Swindall
August 14, 2021

The same region suffered a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in 2010. Over 200 casualties have been reported, with hundreds more missing or injured.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked western Haiti at 8:30 a.m. local time Saturday morning.

"High casualties are probable, and the disaster is likely widespread,” the U.S. Geological Survey reports. “Past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response.”

The exact location of the earthquake was 12 kilometers northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud. In addition, the quake was 13 kilometers deep.

Afterward, a tsunami threat was issued for the region, but it later passed, according to CNN. They add that after the initial quake, there were several aftershocks, including one that was 5.2-magnitude.

This same region suffered a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010. That resulted in over 250,000 deaths and over 300,000 people injured.

Update:

At least 227 people have been killed and hundreds are injured or missing as a result of the earthquake in Haiti, acccording to AP News. 

They add that Prime Minister Ariel Henry is rushing aid to towns that have been destroyed and to hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients. Search teams have been sent to the area and rescue workers and bystanders have been pulling people to safety. 

"The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble,” Ariel Henry said in a statement. “We have learned that the local hospitals, in particular that of Les Cayes, are overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people."

"The needs are enormous," he added. "We must take care of the injured and fractured, but also provide food, aid, temporary shelter and psychological support."

Henry has declared a one-month state of emergency for the country. 

