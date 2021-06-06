West Coast Rattled by Over 600 Earthquakes During Weekend | Inside Edition

West Coast Rattled by Over 600 Earthquakes During Weekend

News
Several hundred earthquakes rattled the West Coast over the weekend.Several hundred earthquakes rattled the West Coast over the weekend.
Getty
By Taneasha White
First Published: 12:45 PM PDT, June 6, 2021

California and Oregon dealt with several earthquakes since Friday, with the highest registering at 5.3 on the Richter scale.

The West Coast had over 600 recorded earthquakes since the start of the weekend.

According to the USGS map, the majority of the earthquakes occurred near the city Calipatria, which lies alongside the San Andreas Fault and is about 30 miles north of the Mexican border.

The strength of the quakes varied, with the strongest coming in at 5.3.

The USGS map showed four of the earthquakes measuring above a 4 on the Richter scale, and at least 29 registering above a 3.

California was not the only state on the West Coast to be affected, as two earthquakes near a magnitude of 6 occurred very close to Oregon on Friday, and even more on Sunday morning, ranging from 3.9 to 5.9.

Related Stories

Volcanic Eruption in May Leads to 92 Earthquakes in the Congo Over the Weekend
Family Holds Each Other Close as Earthquake Rocks Alaska
Sleeping Cats Scared Awake by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Damages Buildings and Scares People in Central Greece News

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What We Know About Theresa Balboa, Girlfriend of Samuel Olson's Dad Charged in Case
What We Know About Theresa Balboa, Girlfriend of Samuel Olson's Dad Charged in Case
1

What We Know About Theresa Balboa, Girlfriend of Samuel Olson's Dad Charged in Case

Crime
Did the California Teen Who Shoved a Bear Away From Her Dogs Do the Safest Thing?
Did the California Teen Who Shoved a Bear Away From Her Dogs Do the Safest Thing?
2

Did the California Teen Who Shoved a Bear Away From Her Dogs Do the Safest Thing?

Animals
Diver Recovers Diamond Engagement Ring Newly-Engaged Woman Accidentally Lost in England's Largest Lake
Diver Recovers Diamond Engagement Ring Newly-Engaged Woman Accidentally Lost in England's Largest Lake
3

Diver Recovers Diamond Engagement Ring Newly-Engaged Woman Accidentally Lost in England's Largest Lake

Inspirational
Mother of a Teen Who Vowed to Graduate High School Is Given His Diploma Weeks After He Dies From COVID-19
Mother of a Teen Who Vowed to Graduate High School Is Given His Diploma Weeks After He Dies From COVID-19
4

Mother of a Teen Who Vowed to Graduate High School Is Given His Diploma Weeks After He Dies From COVID-19

Inspirational
Sarah Everard Died by Compression of the Neck After Abduction and Murder Allegedly at the Hands of a Cop
Sarah Everard Died by Compression of the Neck After Abduction and Murder Allegedly at the Hands of a Cop
5

Sarah Everard Died by Compression of the Neck After Abduction and Murder Allegedly at the Hands of a Cop

Crime