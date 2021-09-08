It was a scary scene across Mexico when a powerful earthquake struck near Acapulco.

It was felt nearly 200 miles away in Mexico City, where power was knocked out in a neighborhood after an explosion caused by the shaking.

The US Geological Survey says the quake measured 7.0 and hit about 10 miles away from the popular resort city. It caused buildings to sway and boulders to fall from the mountains.

According to the local power utility, downed power lines caused more than 1.6 million people to lose electricity.

Many people gathered in the streets to avoid being hurt by a potential building collapse.

According to one local, they had flashbacks to previous earthquakes that devastated the country.

"It was horrific; we couldn't think of anything but getting out,” they said. “We heard noises as if something was breaking. I felt like it was going to fall. It really reminds me of the 2017 earthquake. I am trying to calm down."

The 2017 Puebla earthquake killed 360 people and injured over 6,000 people.

Mexican authorities say this time that one person died when a pole fell on him.

Related Stories