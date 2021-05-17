Paleontologists in Mexico have identified a new dinosaur species after finding its 72-million-year-old ancient remains almost 10 years ago. They classified the new species as a crested dinosaur after 80% of its skull was discovered. This allowed experts to compare it to other similar dinosaurs.

Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History has announced that the new dinosaur species has been named Tlatolophus galorum.

According to researchers, the species belongs to a group of dinosaurs known for their duck-shaped beaks.

These animals were herbivores, and it is believed that they did not have the body to protect themselves from their predators.

Luckily, they used other strategies, like speed and a strong sense of smell, to defend themselves.

Researchers decided on the name Tlatolophus galorum by mashing up two words.

They combined a term from the indigenous Mexican language of Nahuatl that means “word” and the Greek term meaning “crest.”

Galorum refers to the people linked to the research.

Related Stories