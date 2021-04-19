Florida Woman Believes She Saw 'Baby Dinosaur' Running Through Her Yard
The woman said the animal surfaced around 3:40 a.m. and was caught on her security camera.
A Florida woman was convinced that what she saw running through her backyard was a baby dinosaur. And, she’s not the only believer, she said, as everyone she’s shown the video to also agrees.
Cristina Ryan of Palm Coast told Fox 35 News that her security camera captured the unidentified animal running loose across her yard at 3:40 a.m. Ryan told the reporter that the way the animal was walking made her believe it was not a cat, raccoon or other animal you may catch passing through.
“Maybe I’ve watched ‘Jurassic Park’ too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!” She said.
Others who’ve seen the footage have chimed in on what the animal could be, and in some circles it's led to heated debates.
"I actually see a dog with a weird hair cut. Could even be a 3-legged-dog,” wrote one person.
"Looks like a skunk to me with its tail up,” said another.
“No idea,” said one puzzled dad. “I showed my 6-year-old and now she wants to set up dinosaurs traps in our yard.”
