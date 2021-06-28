John Langley, the co-creator and executive producer of reality TV show “Cops,” has died during a car race in Mexico, People reported. He was 78.

Langley suffered a heart attack while participating in an off-road race in Baja California, Mexico, over the weekend, according to Roman Castro, director of Record Off-Road Races, told CNN Monday.

"The rescue teams acted quickly, but he didn't survive," Castro told CNN.

Langley’s family also confirmed the news to The Hill, saying that he passed away Saturday while "competing in the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off road race." Langley was reportedly an avid off-road racer and the passion he had for it extended to his sons, The Hill said.

Langley, along with Malcolm Barbour co-created and produced “Cops,” which premiered on Fox in 1989. One of the pioneering shows of reality TV, the series went on for 32 seasons and was canceled last year due to social justice conversions about police reform and the depiction of cops on screen.

While best known for his hand in “Cops,” Langley also produced the 2009 Don Cheadle and Alec Baldwin film, “Brooklyn’s Finest,” and the acclaimed 1983 documentary “Cocaine Blues,” among other projects.

In 2011, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

In a statement to The Hill, the family said, “Langley's son Morgan, who oversees Langley Productions and is an executive producer of 'Cops,' survives him as does his wife Maggie, son Zak, daughter Sarah Langley Dews and seven grandchildren — as well as his daughter, Jennifer Blair."

