A devastating series of earthquakes ended and upended lives across Turkey and Syria in the first week of February.

The death toll from the disaster stands at more than 40,000 from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

Footage from a drone operator in the Turkish province of Hatay showed how the quakes interrupted the daily life of people there by shearing the walls off family apartments and reducing many buildings to rubble.

About 80,000 people are being treated in hospitals while officials say more than 1 million families left homeless by the quakes were in temporary shelters.

For more information about how you can help the rescue efforts and those effected by the earthquake, visit the following charities:

<a href="https://www.savethechildren.org/us/what-we-do/emergency-response/turkey-syria-earthquake" rel="" target="_blank">Save the Children</a>

<a href="https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/?cid=donation_brand&med=cpc&source=google&scode=RSG00000E017&gclid=Cj0KCQiA6LyfBhC3ARIsAG4gkF9OY45YsEKuF2-vrNjJiC4OZfxpC9VyeC3FFHoQdbcIgAOsjCEl10MaAuvWEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="" target="_blank">Red Cross </a>

<a href="https://www.sams-usa.net/" rel="" target="_blank">Syrian American Medical Society Foundation </a>

<a href="https://disasterphilanthropy.org/" rel="" target="_blank">Center for Disaster Philanthropy </a>

<a href="https://plan-international.org/" rel="" target="_blank">Plan International Inc. </a>

<a href="https://www.directrelief.org/" rel="" target="_blank">Direct Relief </a>

Related Stories